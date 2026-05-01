Rhys Hoskins News: Homer, double in win
Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a two-run double in Friday's 8-5 win over the Athletics.
Hoskins' two-run two-bagger tied the game at 4-4 in the fifth inning, and he added a solo shot in the seventh that ended up being the decisive run. The first baseman had gone just 2-for-13 across six games since his last multi-hit performance. He's batting .219 with a .751 OPS, two homers, nine RBI, 13 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 90 plate appearances this season. Hoskins should be in the lineup against most southpaws while seeing part-time usage between first base and designated hitter against right-handers.
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