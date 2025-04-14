Fantasy Baseball
Rhys Hoskins headshot

Rhys Hoskins News: Homer drought continues Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a run scored Monday against Detroit.

Despite the decent performance Monday, Hoskins' homer drought extended to 15 games to open the season. Although the slugging first baseman has drawn eight walks, Hoskins is hitting a disappointing .182 (8-for-44) with one double, four RBI and two runs scored so far, which is making him difficult to hold in shallow mixed fantasy leagues.

