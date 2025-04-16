Fantasy Baseball
Rhys Hoskins

Rhys Hoskins News: Homers as part of three hit night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Hoskins went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Hoskins got the scoring started with a solo blast in the second that traveled 440 feet. That was his first home run and first three-hit game of the year. He raised his batting average 47 points and is now slashing .229/.345/.313 with six RBI, three runs and an 8:14 BB:K in 58 plate appearances.

