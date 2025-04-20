Fantasy Baseball
Rhys Hoskins News: Homers in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Hoskins went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 14-1 win over the Athletics.

Hoskins had himself a day in the series finale Sunday, notching an RBI-single in the first inning, a solo homer in the third frame and another single in the bottom of the seventh, which scored two more runs. The first baseman also tallied his first stolen base of the year in the first inning. After a painfully slow start to the 2025 campaign, Hoskins has gone 9-for-20 with three home runs, eight RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base over the last six games.

