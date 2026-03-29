Rhys Hoskins News: Idle Sunday
Hoskins isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Hoskins will sit down for a second consecutive game after going 3-for-6 with two walks and a run scored over the first two games of the series. Kyle Manzardo will start at first base while Hoskins sits, putting Jose Ramirez in the DH spot and Daniel Schneemann at third base.
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