Rhys Hoskins News: Joining Cleveland

Hoskins was seen in the Guardians' clubhouse Sunday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The move has not been officially announced, but it's believed to be a minor-league contract with a base salary of $1.5 million if he makes the major-league roster. Hoskins already has his own locker and was even in Guardians gear Sunday, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic. Hoskins slashed .237/.332/.416 with 12 homers and 43 RBI in 90 games with Milwaukee last season, leading the Brewers to decline his mutual option for 2026.