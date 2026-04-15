Rhys Hoskins News: Losing work vs. righties

Hoskins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Since the calendar flipped to April, Hoskins has slashed just .152/.222/.333 with a 27.8 percent strikeout rate over nine games. As a result of his ongoing struggles, Hoskins will be left out of the lineup for a second straight matchup with a right-handed starter (Dustin May). Hoskins should still be a mainstay in the starting nine versus southpaws, but Guardians manager Stephen Vogt may prefer to use Kyle Manzardo at first base and a rotation of players at the designated-hitter spot against righties.