Rhys Hoskins News: Losing work vs. righties
Hoskins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Since the calendar flipped to April, Hoskins has slashed just .152/.222/.333 with a 27.8 percent strikeout rate over nine games. As a result of his ongoing struggles, Hoskins will be left out of the lineup for a second straight matchup with a right-handed starter (Dustin May). Hoskins should still be a mainstay in the starting nine versus southpaws, but Guardians manager Stephen Vogt may prefer to use Kyle Manzardo at first base and a rotation of players at the designated-hitter spot against righties.
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