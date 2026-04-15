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Rhys Hoskins News: Losing work vs. righties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Hoskins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Since the calendar flipped to April, Hoskins has slashed just .152/.222/.333 with a 27.8 percent strikeout rate over nine games. As a result of his ongoing struggles, Hoskins will be left out of the lineup for a second straight matchup with a right-handed starter (Dustin May). Hoskins should still be a mainstay in the starting nine versus southpaws, but Guardians manager Stephen Vogt may prefer to use Kyle Manzardo at first base and a rotation of players at the designated-hitter spot against righties.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
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