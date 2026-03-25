Rhys Hoskins News: Officially added to roster
The Guardians selected Hoskins' contract to the major-league roster Wednesday.
Hoskins joined Cleveland on a minor-league contract in February and earned a spot on the Opening Day roster with an .817 OPS and three homers during spring training. The 33-year-old is expected to split playing time between first base and designated hitter with Kyle Manzardo.
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