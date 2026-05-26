Rhys Hoskins headshot

Rhys Hoskins News: On bench after six straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Hoskins is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Hoskins will head to the bench after he had started in each of the last six games, going a collective 4-for-20 with a home run, two doubles, a walk and two RBI during that stretch. Though he should remain a mainstay in the Cleveland lineup against left-handed pitching, Hoskins is still expected to play second fiddle to Kyle Manzardo at first base versus righties.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
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