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Rhys Hoskins News: On bench for matinee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Hoskins is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

It's the second straight game on the bench for Hoskins despite the fact he's enjoyed a strong start to the campaign with four walks, two doubles and an .873 OPS through 18 plate appearances. Jose Ramirez is resting his legs as the designated hitter while CJ Kayfus enters the lineup in place of Hoskins, who will likely be back in action for Game 2.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
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