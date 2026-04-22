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Rhys Hoskins News: Out of lineup again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 7:48am

Hoskins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Astros.

After starting four straight contests, Hoskins has now been out of the lineup for two straight. Jose Ramirez will receive a start at designated hitter, while Daniel Schneemann will occupy third base for the Guardians in Wednesday's rubber match.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
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