Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rhys Hoskins headshot

Rhys Hoskins News: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Hoskins is not in Milwaukee's starting lineup against San Francisco on Tuesday.

Hoskins will begin Tuesday's game in the dugout while Jake Bauers starts at first base and bats sixth against Giants right-hander Jordan Hicks. Hoskins has slashed .375/.459/.688 with one stolen base, six runs scored, three home runs and nine RBI in 37 plate appearances over his last 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now