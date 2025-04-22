Rhys Hoskins News: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Hoskins is not in Milwaukee's starting lineup against San Francisco on Tuesday.
Hoskins will begin Tuesday's game in the dugout while Jake Bauers starts at first base and bats sixth against Giants right-hander Jordan Hicks. Hoskins has slashed .375/.459/.688 with one stolen base, six runs scored, three home runs and nine RBI in 37 plate appearances over his last 10 games.
