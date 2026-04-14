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Rhys Hoskins News: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Hoskins is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Hoskins started the previous eight games and will head to the bench after going 5-for-29 (.172 average) with three doubles, a homer, four RBI and five runs during that span. Chase DeLauter is serving as the designated hitter Tuesday while George Valera picks up a start in the outfield.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
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