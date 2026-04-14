Rhys Hoskins News: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Hoskins is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Hoskins started the previous eight games and will head to the bench after going 5-for-29 (.172 average) with three doubles, a homer, four RBI and five runs during that span. Chase DeLauter is serving as the designated hitter Tuesday while George Valera picks up a start in the outfield.
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