Rhys Hoskins headshot

Rhys Hoskins News: Ready for debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Hoskins is expected to serve as the designated hitter in Friday's spring game against the Cubs, pending final check-ins with the team's medical staff, Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hoskins was signed to a minor-league contract last weekend and is expected to be added to the 40-man roster and be part of the Opening Day roster. He and Kyle Manzardo are expected to share first base during the regular season.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhys Hoskins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rhys Hoskins See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
13 days ago