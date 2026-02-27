Rhys Hoskins News: Ready for debut
Hoskins is expected to serve as the designated hitter in Friday's spring game against the Cubs, pending final check-ins with the team's medical staff, Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hoskins was signed to a minor-league contract last weekend and is expected to be added to the 40-man roster and be part of the Opening Day roster. He and Kyle Manzardo are expected to share first base during the regular season.
