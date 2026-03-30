Rhys Hoskins headshot

Rhys Hoskins News: Sitting again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Hoskins is not in the Guardians' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Monday.

Hoskins opened the regular season strongly, going 3-for-3 with one double and one run scored against the Mariners on Thursday before following that up with an 0-for-3 performance with two strikeouts Friday. He will not be in the Guardians' lineup for a third consecutive game, with Kyle Manzardo starting at first base while Chase DeLauter serves as the designated hitter for Monday's series opener.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
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