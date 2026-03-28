Rhys Hoskins News: Sitting down Saturday
Hoskins isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Seattle.
Hoskins will get a chance to catch his breath after going 3-for-6 with a run scored and a pair of walks over the first two games of the season. His absence will put Kyle Manzardo at first base and open a spot in the lineup for Angel Martinez to start in left field.
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