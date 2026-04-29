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Rhys Hoskins News: Sitting in second straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Hoskins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

After a recent stretch of four consecutive starts, Hoskins will be on the bench against a right-handed pitcher for a second straight game as the Guardians close out their series with the Rays. Hoskins should continue to regularly replace Kyle Manzardo at first base when the Guardians face lefties, but Hoskins looks like he'll have to settle for a part-time role versus righties.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
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