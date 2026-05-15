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Rhys Hoskins News: Smacks fourth homer of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored during the Guardians' 7-6 loss to the Reds on Friday.

Hoskins reached base safely in three of his five at-bats in Friday's game, and he collected his fourth home run of the season after taking Andrew Abbott deep to left field in the sixth. Hoskins has logged three homers in 12 games since May 1, but he has gone 5-for-28 (.179) this month.

Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians
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