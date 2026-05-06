Rhys Hoskins News: Swats three-run homer in loss
Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and one walk in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Royals.
Hoskins took Stephen Kolek deep in the fourth inning, accounting for Cleveland's lone extra-base hit of the night and all three runs. Hoskins has now homered in two of his last four games after going deep just once in Cleveland's first 32 contests. The veteran first baseman is slashing .207/.353/.390 with three homers, 13 RBI, 15 runs scored and an 18:28 BB:K across 102 plate appearances this season.
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