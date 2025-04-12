Richard Fitts Injury: Exits with injury

Fitts was removed from Saturday's game against the White Sox due to right shoulder pain, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Fitts had been cruising through his start Saturday, giving up just two hits and a walk while striking out five batters across five shutout frames. He came back out to start the sixth inning but only threw a couple of pitches before grabbing at his underarm/shoulder area. The Red Sox will take a closer look at him to determine what kind of damage was done, and they should provide an update on his status in the near future.