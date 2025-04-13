Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Richard Fitts headshot

Richard Fitts Injury: Lands on IL with pec strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

The Red Sox placed Fitts on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right pectoral strain, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Fitts was diagnosed with the pec strain after he was removed from his start in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox in the sixth inning, when he experienced pain in the shoulder area. The Red Sox haven't provided a timeline for his return from the IL, but given the nature of his injury, Fitts will likely need more than the minimum 15 days to heal. Boston selected the contract of right-hander Michael Fulmer from Triple-A Worcester to provide some bullpen depth in the short term, but long reliever Josh Winckowski or Triple-A starters Cooper Criswell and Hunter Dobbins would appear to be the most likely candidates to fill Fitts' spot in the rotation.

Richard Fitts
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now