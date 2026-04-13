Richard Fitts Injury: Out with lat strain at Triple-A
Triple-A Memphis placed Fitts on its 7-day injured list Monday due to a right lat strain.
Fitts had gotten off to a nice start with Memphis this season, collecting a 1.76 ERA and 11:6 K:BB over 15.1 innings covering his first three outings. He likely would have been the first pitcher to get the call when the Cardinals needed help in the big-league rotation, but now that opportunity could fall to Hunter Dobbins (knee). Fitts is likely to be sidelined several weeks and perhaps longer, depending on the severity of the strain.
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