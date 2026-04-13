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Richard Fitts Injury: Out with lat strain at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 9:53am

Triple-A Memphis placed Fitts on its 7-day injured list Monday due to a right lat strain.

Fitts had gotten off to a nice start with Memphis this season, collecting a 1.76 ERA and 11:6 K:BB over 15.1 innings covering his first three outings. He likely would have been the first pitcher to get the call when the Cardinals needed help in the big-league rotation, but now that opportunity could fall to Hunter Dobbins (knee). Fitts is likely to be sidelined several weeks and perhaps longer, depending on the severity of the strain.

Richard Fitts
St. Louis Cardinals
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