Richard Fitts Injury: Undergoes season-ending lat surgery
Fitts has undergone season-ending surgery on his right lat, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Fitts was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Memphis earlier this week with a lat strain, and testing revealed the need for surgery. Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Friday that the long-term prognosis for Fitts is good, but the operation will cost him the rest of 2026 and it's possible he also gets a late start to the 2027 campaign. Fitts was acquired from the Red Sox over the offseason in the Sonny Gray trade and had posted a 1.76 ERA and 11:6 K:BB over 15.1 innings at Memphis.
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