Richard Fitts News: Big velocity in spring debut
Fitts tossed two scoreless frames Wednesday against the Mets in his Grapefruit League debut.
Fitts surrendered a pair of singles, didn't walk anyone and notched one strikeout. Notably, the righty averaged 97.6 mph with his four-seamer and topped out at 98.6 mph. It's a big velocity jump after he averaged 95.9 mph with the heater in 2025, and it also reinforces that Fitts is healthy after he missed the final five weeks of the regular season with right arm neuritis. Fitts is competing for a spot in the Cardinals' rotation and certainly made a positive first impression.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Fitts See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions50 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker79 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer159 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends170 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups186 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Fitts See More