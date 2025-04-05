Fantasy Baseball
Richard Fitts headshot

Richard Fitts News: Boston-St. Louis postponed Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 8:38am

Fitts and the Red Sox won't play the Cardinals as scheduled Saturday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Saturday's game will be made up in a doubleheader Sunday, and it's likely that Fitts will take the mound in one of those two contests. The 25-year-old righty gave up three earned runs in six innings during his first start of the season March 30 in Texas, and he remains in pursuit of his first career win.

