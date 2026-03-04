Richard Fitts News: Continuing strong rotation case
Fitts notched four strikeouts over three scoreless innings in Wednesday's exhibition game versus Team Nicaragua.
Working in relief, Fitts surrendered four singles in his three frames, but he didn't walk anyone in addition to his four punchouts. His velocity remained up just as it was in his first Grapefruit League outing, as Fitts averaged 96.6 mph with his four-seamer and 96.2 mph with his sinker. The big righty has spun five scoreless innings between the two appearances while collecting a 5:0 K:BB. Fitts is competing for a spot in the Cardinals' rotation, and that the team is mulling a six-man setup, at least initially, helps his odds.
