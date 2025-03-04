Richard Fitts News: Could fill in for Bello

Fitts could open the season in the Red Sox' rotation if Brayan Bello (shoulder) needs a stint on the injured list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Bello is not expected to miss much time, if any, but Boston might elect to play things safely as he comes back from a shoulder issue. Fitts posted a 1.74 ERA in four starts with the Red Sox last season, although that came with just a 9:7 K:BB over 20.2 innings. However, the 25-year-old has shown more bat-missing ability in the minors and is also off to a strong start this spring, fanning five over four scoreless frames. Quinn Priester is the other potential option to fill in for Bello.