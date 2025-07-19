Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Richard Fitts headshot

Richard Fitts News: In line to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Fitts is scheduled to start Tuesday against Philadelphia, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

After Hunter Dobbins was ruled out for the season due to a torn ACL, Fitts was called up from Triple-A Worchester to fill his spot on the roster. Fitts will also claim Dobbins' spot in the rotation, at least in the short term. Tanner Houck (elbow) seems to be nearing a return from the injured list and could also be a rotation option at some point after he's ready for game action.

Richard Fitts
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now