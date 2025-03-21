Richard Fitts News: Likely to open as fourth starter

Fitts is likely to open the season as the Red Sox' fourth starter, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

With Brayan Bello (shoulder), Lucas Giolito (hamstring) and Kutter Crawford (knee) all expected to open the season on the injured list, the Red Sox are needing to dip into their rotation depth. Fitts has earned the opportunity by collecting a 2.45 ERA with 14 strikeouts and six walks over 14.2 spring innings. Sean Newcomb and Quinn Priester are fighting for the final spot in Boston's rotation.