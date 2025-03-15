Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Richard Fitts headshot

Richard Fitts News: Looks ready for rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 9:18am

Fitts allowed one hit and struck out four over 4.1 scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against Miami.

After a couple of Grapefruit League appearances as a reliever, Fitts' last two appearances were as a starter. It's become apparent that Fitts will be part of the rotation to start the regular season, as several projected rotation members are expected to open the season on the injured list. The right-handed Fitts has a 0.84 ERA over 10.2 spring innings.

Richard Fitts
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now