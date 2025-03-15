Richard Fitts News: Looks ready for rotation

Fitts allowed one hit and struck out four over 4.1 scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against Miami.

After a couple of Grapefruit League appearances as a reliever, Fitts' last two appearances were as a starter. It's become apparent that Fitts will be part of the rotation to start the regular season, as several projected rotation members are expected to open the season on the injured list. The right-handed Fitts has a 0.84 ERA over 10.2 spring innings.