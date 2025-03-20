Richard Fitts News: Makes third spring start

Fitts allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over four-plus innings in Thursday's spring start against Detroit.

Fitts was on the bump for his third Grapefruit League start (fifth appearance) and experienced his first bout of adversity. His day ended after giving up a leadoff home run in the fifth inning on his 73rd pitch. Although manager Alex Cora has not yet announced which starter candidates will make up the back end of the rotation, Fitts looks primed to open the season as one of the five starters. He has a 2.45 ERA with 14 strikeouts and six walks over 14.2 spring innings. With Brayan Bello (shoulder), Lucas Giolito (hamstring) and Kutter Crawford (knee) all expected to open the regular season on the injured list, Fitts could get a few turns in April.