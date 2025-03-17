Richard Lovelady News: Added to 40-man roster

The Blue Jays selected Lovelady's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Manager John Schneider said Monday that Lovelady is still competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but the Blue Jays elected to go ahead and add him to their 40-man roster now, likely due to an opt-out in the reliever's minor-league contract. Lovelady does not have minor-league options left, so he would need to go through waivers first if the club wanted to send him to Buffalo. The southpaw has allowed five runs (four earned) with an 8:3 K:BB in seven innings this spring.