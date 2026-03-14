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Richard Lovelady News: Catches on with NYM

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 12:09pm

The Mets claimed Lovelady off waivers from the Nationals on Saturday.

Lovelady was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Tuesday, and the 30-year-old southpaw will call New York home once again after being claimed by the Mets. The move corresponds with the Mets placing Justin Hagenman (ribs) on the 60-day injured list, and Lovelady would seem to have a path to making the team's Opening Day roster as a member of the bullpen since he's out of minor-league options. Lovelady appeared in 10 regular-season games between the Mets and Blue Jays in 2025, posting an 8.49 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 11.2 innings.

Richard Lovelady
New York Mets
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