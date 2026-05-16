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Richard Lovelady News: Collects one-out save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 6:55am

Lovelady didn't allow a run but gave up a hit and a walk in one-third of an inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Orioles. He struck out one.

Andrew Alvarez, who had already worked three scoreless innings of relief, came out for the ninth to try and complete a combined shutout, but he put the first two runners aboard before being lifted. Gus Varland then tried to close things out, but after a walk, a strikeout and a sacrifice fly, manager Blake Butera turned to Lovelady to get left-handed hitter Gunnar Henderson for the final out. Henderson instead singled home another run, but Lovelady finally fanned Adley Rutschman to escape the jam. The veteran southpaw has been more lucky than good since joining the Nationals bullpen, posting a 0.82 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 12:10 K:BB through 11 innings, but he's seen consistent high-leverage usage and has a win, two saves and three holds in 11 appearances.

Richard Lovelady
Washington Nationals
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