Richard Lovelady News: Collects third save of 2026
Lovelady earned the save in the Nationals' 9-6 win over the Mets on Tuesday after striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth.
With both Gus Varland and PJ Poulin being deployed in Monday's extra-inning loss, Nationals manager Blake Butera turned to Lovelady to protect the team's three-run lead. Lovelady answered the call, needing just 10 pitches (eight strikes) to close out Tuesday's game and capped things off by striking out Carson Benge. Lovelady has a 2.61 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 20:14 K:BB across 20.2 innings this season.
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