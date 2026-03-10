Richard Lovelady News: DFA'd by Washington

The Nationals designated Lovelady for assignment Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The left-hander was claimed off waivers by the Nationals in January but will lose his place on the 40-man roster to make room for the signing of Zack Littell. Lovelady appeared in 10 regular-season games between the Blue Jays and Mets last season, allowing 11 earned runs with a 12:6 K:BB over 11.2 frames.