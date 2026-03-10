Richard Lovelady headshot

Richard Lovelady News: DFA'd by Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

The Nationals designated Lovelady for assignment Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The left-hander was claimed off waivers by the Nationals in January but will lose his place on the 40-man roster to make room for the signing of Zack Littell. Lovelady appeared in 10 regular-season games between the Blue Jays and Mets last season, allowing 11 earned runs with a 12:6 K:BB over 11.2 frames.

Richard Lovelady
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Lovelady See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Lovelady See More
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
364 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
August 25, 2024
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
May 21, 2023
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
August 15, 2021
Collette Calls: Everyone Gets A Save!
MLB
Collette Calls: Everyone Gets A Save!
Author Image
Jason Collette
August 11, 2021