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Richard Lovelady News: Dropped from 40-man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

The Mets designated Lovelady for assignment Saturday.

Lovelady has given up three earned runs over 7.1 innings this year, but he'll end up as the roster casualty necessary to free up a spot for Craig Kimbrel, who was selected to the active roster Saturday. Lovelady owns a 5.25 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across his MLB career, but his relatively strong start could prompt another team to pick him up off waivers.

Richard Lovelady
New York Mets
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