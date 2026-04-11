Richard Lovelady News: Dropped from 40-man

The Mets designated Lovelady for assignment Saturday.

Lovelady has given up three earned runs over 7.1 innings this year, but he'll end up as the roster casualty necessary to free up a spot for Craig Kimbrel, who was selected to the active roster Saturday. Lovelady owns a 5.25 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across his MLB career, but his relatively strong start could prompt another team to pick him up off waivers.