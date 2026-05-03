Richard Lovelady News: Nabs rare save Sunday
Lovelady notched save Sunday against the Brewers, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.
Lovelady was brought in for matchup-related reasons Sunday during his first save opportunity of the year. The left-hander faced a pair of left-handed hitters in Jake Bauers and Garrett Mitchell, retiring Mitchell, before striking out Brandon Lockridge for the final out. Since coming over from the Mets via trade, Lovelady has a 1.29 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB over seven innings for Washington.
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