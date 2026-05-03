Richard Lovelady headshot

Richard Lovelady News: Nabs rare save Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Lovelady notched save Sunday against the Brewers, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Lovelady was brought in for matchup-related reasons Sunday during his first save opportunity of the year. The left-hander faced a pair of left-handed hitters in Jake Bauers and Garrett Mitchell, retiring Mitchell, before striking out Brandon Lockridge for the final out. Since coming over from the Mets via trade, Lovelady has a 1.29 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB over seven innings for Washington.

Richard Lovelady
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Lovelady See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Lovelady See More
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
August 25, 2024
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
May 21, 2023
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
August 15, 2021
Collette Calls: Everyone Gets A Save!
MLB
Collette Calls: Everyone Gets A Save!
Author Image
Jason Collette
August 11, 2021