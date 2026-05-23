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Richard Lovelady News: Secures fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 5:11pm

Lovelady earned the save in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

After opening Friday's contest, Lovelady got the call with a two-run lead in the ninth inning Saturday and slammed the door on 11 pitches. Clayton Beeter pitched each of the previous two nights after returning from injury while Gus Varland threw 12 pitches Friday, so Lovelady drew the assignment against two lefties and the switch-hitting Ozzie Albies. The versatile southpaw is now 4-for-4 in save chances with a 2.38 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB across 22.2 frames, while also recording three holds and opening three games.

Richard Lovelady
Washington Nationals
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