Richard Lovelady News: Serving as opener Friday
Lovelady will serve as the Nationals' opening pitcher in Friday's game versus Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Lovelady has been used in a variety of roles by the Nats this season, as this will be his third opener assignment, and he has also collected three saves. The lefty will likely pitch just one inning before handing things off to Miles Mikolas, who is set to handle the bulk of the workload Friday.
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