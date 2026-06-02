Richard Lovelady News: Tabbed as opener

Lovelady will start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

It will be the fourth opening assignment of the year for the 30-year-old, who has also been in the high-leverage mix for the Nationals with four saves and four holds. The recent return of Clayton Beeter may have pushed Lovelady into more of a middle-relief role, especially with his 1.75 WHIP being unsustainable for a late inning role.