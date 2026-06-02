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Richard Lovelady News: Tabbed as opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Lovelady will start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

It will be the fourth opening assignment of the year for the 30-year-old, who has also been in the high-leverage mix for the Nationals with four saves and four holds. The recent return of Clayton Beeter may have pushed Lovelady into more of a middle-relief role, especially with his 1.75 WHIP being unsustainable for a late inning role.

Richard Lovelady
Washington Nationals
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