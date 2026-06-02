Richard Lovelady News: Tabbed as opener
Lovelady will start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
It will be the fourth opening assignment of the year for the 30-year-old, who has also been in the high-leverage mix for the Nationals with four saves and four holds. The recent return of Clayton Beeter may have pushed Lovelady into more of a middle-relief role, especially with his 1.75 WHIP being unsustainable for a late inning role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Lovelady See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?4 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?7 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?11 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)11 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Lovelady See More