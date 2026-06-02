Richard Lovelady News: Takes loss, blown save Monday

Lovelady (2-3) was credited with the loss and a blown save Monday against the Marlins. He allowed two runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning and didn't record a strikeout.

Lovelady has been used in several roles throughout the season, as he has four saves, four holds and a blown save, but he's also pitched as an opener three times. This time, he entered the game in the sixth inning after Cade Cavalli allowed a single to Leo Jimenez. However, he couldn't finish the frame after allowing a two-run homer to Heriberto Hernandez, hitting Jakob Marsee and giving up an RBI double to Connor Norby. Ultimately, he retired Liam Hicks on a popout before making way for Paxton Schultz, who recorded the final out of the inning. Lovelady has made 18 appearances for the Nats this season, posting a 3.24 ERA and 1.80 WHIP across 16.2 innings of work.