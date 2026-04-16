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Richard Lovelady News: Traded to Nationals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

The Nationals acquired Lovelady from the Mets on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.

Lovelady has gone back-and-forth between the two organizations multiple times since January. The southpaw holds a 3.68 ERA and 6:4 K:BB over 7.1 innings this season. He does not have minor-league options remaining, so Lovelady will go directly onto the Nationals' active roster.

Richard Lovelady
Washington Nationals
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