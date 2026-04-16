Richard Lovelady News: Traded to Nationals
The Nationals acquired Lovelady from the Mets on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.
Lovelady has gone back-and-forth between the two organizations multiple times since January. The southpaw holds a 3.68 ERA and 6:4 K:BB over 7.1 innings this season. He does not have minor-league options remaining, so Lovelady will go directly onto the Nationals' active roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Lovelady See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekAugust 25, 2024
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMay 21, 2023
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekAugust 15, 2021
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Everyone Gets A Save!August 11, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Lovelady See More