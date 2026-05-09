Richard Lovelady News: Working as opener
Lovelady will serve as the opening pitcher in Saturday's game against Miami.
Lovelady has given up just one earned run in 7.2 innings since joining the Nationals in mid-April and will now be called upon to make his first career start in the majors. The 30-year-old southpaw will likely pitch the first inning of Saturday's contest before handing the game over to Zack Littell.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Lovelady See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?Yesterday
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?5 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekAugust 25, 2024
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMay 21, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richard Lovelady See More