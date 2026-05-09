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Richard Lovelady News: Working as opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Lovelady will serve as the opening pitcher in Saturday's game against Miami.

Lovelady has given up just one earned run in 7.2 innings since joining the Nationals in mid-April and will now be called upon to make his first career start in the majors. The 30-year-old southpaw will likely pitch the first inning of Saturday's contest before handing the game over to Zack Littell.

Richard Lovelady
Washington Nationals
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