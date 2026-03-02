Richie Martin News: Cut by Texas
The Rangers reassigned Martin to minor-league camp Monday.
Martin was attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, but after not appearing in the majors since 2022, he was always viewed as a long shot for the Opening Day roster. The 31-year-old infielder is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Round Rock, with whom he slashed .258/.348/.369 with three home runs and 25 stolen bases over 299 plate appearances in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richie Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richie Martin See More