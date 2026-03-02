Richie Martin News: Cut by Texas

The Rangers reassigned Martin to minor-league camp Monday.

Martin was attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, but after not appearing in the majors since 2022, he was always viewed as a long shot for the Opening Day roster. The 31-year-old infielder is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Round Rock, with whom he slashed .258/.348/.369 with three home runs and 25 stolen bases over 299 plate appearances in 2025.