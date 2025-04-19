Richie Palacios Injury: Facing extended absence

Manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that the Rays expect Palacios (knee) to miss roughly 4-to-6 weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A right knee sprain sent Palacios to the 10-day injured list Friday. The Rays are still gathering opinions on how to approach the 27-year-old's recovery, but he seems to be in for a long stay on the IL, whether he undergoes surgery or not.