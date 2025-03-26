Richie Palacios Injury: Heads to IL with finger fracture

The Rays placed Palacios (finger) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Palacios had been on track to begin the season in a utility role with the Rays, but his bid for the Opening Day roster ended late last week, when he was diagnosed with a small fracture in his right ring finger. His IL placement is retroactive to Monday, so Palacios will be eligible for activation ahead of the Rays' third series of the season, which begins April 4 in Texas. Tampa Bay recalled Kameron Misner from Triple-A Durham to provide some extra coverage in the outfield while Palacios is on the shelf.