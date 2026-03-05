Richie Palacios headshot

Richie Palacios Injury: Nursing lower-back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Palacios is currently sidelined with lower-back tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Palacios last played Tuesday. Rays manager Kevin Cash said that the utility player will receive "a couple days of treatment and see where we go from there." Palacios is 2-for-15 with one stolen base so far during Grapefruit League action.

Richie Palacios
Tampa Bay Rays
