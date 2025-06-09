Richie Palacios Injury: Running bases, playing defense

The Rays announced last Tuesday that Palacios (knee) is progressing in his recovery and has been running the bases and taking part in defensive drills, MLB.com reports.

A right knee sprain forced Palacios to the injured list April 18 for the second time this season, after the infielder/outfielder previously opened the campaign on the shelf while recovering from a broken right ring finger. Palacios will eventually need to complete a minor-league rehab assignment before the Rays bring him back from the 10-day injured list.