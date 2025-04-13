Richie Palacios Injury: Shifting rehab to Durham on Tuesday

Palacios (finger) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Palacios has started two games with Double-A Montgomery and collected two hits across seven at-bats while playing both corner-outfield spots. He'll head to Durham for another handful of at-bats this week but is closing in on a return from the 10-day injured list. Once activated, Palacios should be in line for some playing time in the Tampa Bay outfield with Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) and Josh Lowe (oblique) also on the shelf but not as close to returning.